Mori expects Putin to bring serious economic message to Japan

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring a serious economic message to Japan during his upcoming visit.

The joint plan adopted by President Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Koizumi in 2003 meets bilateral strategic interests, Mori said at the foundation ceremony of the Toyota car factory near St. Petersburg.

Last year mutual trade hit records, Mori said adding that Russian-Japanese ties were considerably expanding.

According to the ex-premier, St. Petersburg played an important role in Russian-Japanese relations and his own life.

Emperor Peter the Great had opened the first Japanese language school in St. Petersburg in the beginning of the 18th century. St. Petersburg was the first city which Mori visited when he became prime minister in 2000.

St. Petersburg saw my first meeting with a foreign leader, Vladimir Putin, Mori said.

According to Mori, he attended today's meeting as a cochairman of the Russian-Japanese Council of Wise Men. He said he would take efforts to promote Russian-Japanese relations.