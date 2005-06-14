Russia, India should prevent split of civilizations - deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and India should play an important role in preventing the split of civilizations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Saltanov said on Tuesday.

He attended the meeting of leaders of the United Progressive Alliance of the Republic of India Sonia Gandhi with Russia participants in the Dialog of Civilizations forum.

The Russian-Indian partnership can play an important role not only in eradicating international terrorism but also in establishing real dialog between civilizations, Saltanov said.

According to him, there are forces interested in drawing new demarcation lines in the world.

"There are new doctrines on conflicts between civilizations and forces interested in drawing new demarcation lines," Saltanov said.

This is dangerous after the world has overcome the ideological split, he added.

Sonia Gandhi said, in turn, that Russia and India shared common striving for countering terrorism without double standards.

Our countries are facing extremism, separatism and terrorism, she said. Russia and India agree that terrorism should be combated without double standards.

She also spoke about the importance of dialog between civilizations.

This dialog is necessary and we have no other alternative, Gandhi said.

According to her, Russia and India promote cooperation within the UN to bolster the organization's international role. Russia and India boast special relations which have always been firm in spite of changes on the international scene, she added. Being multi-cultured, multi-confessional and multi-ethnic countries, Russia and India adhere to the dialog between civilizations, Gandhi said.

Russia and India cooperate in the fight against weapons of mass destruction, she added. The two countries have common approaches to the key challenges and threats. According to Gandhi, globalization without structures which could manage it could cause tensions in the world.