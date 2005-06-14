Explosion equivalent to 200 grams of TNT in Tajik capital

DUSHANBE, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Yesterday's explosion near the premises of the Tajik Emergencies Ministry and Savings Bank in Dushanbe was equivalent to 150-200 grams of TNT, a source in the Tajik special services told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, the explosive device was put in plastic bottles in a cart and blown up with a remote control at 15.15 Moscow time. The cart owner is Mirzo Sharipov, a resident of the Tajik capital, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified blond wearing sunglasses asked Sharipov to carry goods bought at the Shokhmansur market, 250 meters away from the site of the explosion. He paid $1.6 for the service.

The use of carts at this market has been prohibited by the police.

Sharipov was isolated from other people injured in the blast and taken to a military hospital in Dushanbe. He is guarded by special services. Five people, including ministry and bank officials, were injured, the source said.

Six cars and a Gazel minivan were damaged in the explosion. The blast knocked out windows in the bank and some dwelling houses.

Criminal proceedings were initiated. The Tajik Security Ministry is carrying out the investigation.