7 people injured attempting to seize hotel in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, June 14. (RIA Novosti) - Seven people were injured in the Kyrgyz city of Osh during an attempted seizure of a hotel.

The police found a car loaded with ammunition near the Alai hotel in the center of Osh, southern Kyrgyzstan, the country's Interior Minister Murat Sutalinov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

At present, "the situation in Osh is stable and controlled by the Interior Ministry's forces," he said. He assured that the law enforcement bodies would do their best to prevent attempts of riots in the Osh region.

Yesterday several hundreds of people armed with stones and clubs, tried to seize the hotel, which, according to some sources, belongs to Kyrgyz member of parliament Bayaman Erkinbayev. The guards responded by opening fire.

On Tuesday some deputies announced at the parliament's meeting that as far as they knew about 500 people were gathering in Osh in order to set fire to the hotel and a sports facility, supposedly also owned by Erkinbayev.

The Kyrgyz interior minister denied the information, saying that he knew nothing about that.