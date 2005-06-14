Annual award for contributions into cooperation with Russia presented in the Hague

THE HAGUE, June 14 (RIA Novosti correspondent Andrei Poskakukhin) - The presentation ceremony of the Rus Prix annual awards for contributions into the development of cooperation between Russia and the Netherlands took place last Friday.

Rus Prix is awarded to Dutch businessmen, companies and culture figures who help promote bilateral cooperation. Dutch politicians, businessmen, culture and public figures attended the ceremony dedicated to Russia's Day (June 12 is a national holiday of the Russian Federation)).

There were seven laureates this year.

Russian ambassador to the Netherlands Kirill Gevorgyan read greetings from Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ex-premier Yevgeny Primakov to the laureates.

The Rus Prix award was established in 2004 under the auspices of the Russian embassy in the Netherlands.