15:36 GMT +312 March 2018
    BP CEO: RUSSIA'S ROLE IN WORLD ENERGY HARD TO OVERESTIMATE

    MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The role of Russia in the world energy sector cannot be underrated, BP CEO John Brown said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

    The BP leadership spoke of the key role of Russia in the world energy sphere, presidential aide Igor Shuvalov told journalists.

    "John Brown said that nobody can ever underestimate Russia's role in the energy sector, its success in oil and gas development", Igor Shuvalov said after the meeting between the Russian president and the head of the British Petroleum company.

    Shuvalov said that the theme was discussed in the context of Russia's G8 chairmanship in 2006.

    The BP supports discussion of energy when Russia is to chair the G8, Shuvalov said. He cited John Brown as saying that is useful for all the G8 members, interested in a stable energy partner.

    Igor Shuvalov called the development of the Kovyktinski gas condensate field (Irkutsk region, south of East Siberia) a strategic project for Russia.

    "This project is crucial for the Russian Federation. The field is so big and composite that its development should begin proceeding from the available partner relations", Shuvalov said.

    He noted the importance of the future participants' interest in the thorough development, production and transportation of gas to consumers.

    "The final partner setup should intend understanding that the project is drawn-out and has a strategic importance for the Russian Federation', Suvalov said.

    Gazprom will have the export monopoly in this project, he said. "The supply infrastructure should, in the foreseeable future, remains in the hands of either Gazprom or the Russian Federation", the presidential aide said.

    Kovyktinski is a major gas field in East Siberia. The license for its development is held by RUSSIA Petroleum. Its share-holders are TNK-BP (62.4 percent), Interros (25.82 percent) and the administration of the Irkutsk region (11.24 percent).

