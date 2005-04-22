HOT LINE TO LINK RUSSIAN AND SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRIES

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian and South Korean Defense Ministers have agreed to make efforts for arranging a hot line as soon as possible to exchange information on flights in the airspace of the two countries. This was disclosed in a press release of the South Korean defense ministry on the outcome of talks in Moscow between the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Kwang-Woong.

The document considers the hot line as one of the measures for developing military relations and cooperation between Russia and South Korea. The extension of this cooperation "does not only enhance confidence in the military sector between the two countries, but also contributes to the cause of peace and stability in the region", the South Korean ministry believes.

The officials reached agreement on intensifying exchanges and contacts between high-ranking officials and developing military and technical cooperation, the press release reads. Yoon Kwang-Woong emphasized on issues of military training, suggesting that Russian officers study in South Korean military academies to become experts on Korea.

Sergei Ivanov expressed his intention to embrace the idea, the South Korean ministry points out.