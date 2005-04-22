LUKOIL AGREES TO GIVE DISCOUNT TO UKRAINE

KIEV, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko has managed to persuade Vagit Alekperov, CEO of the Russian petroleum giant LUKOIL, into giving a discount on refined oil products the company supplies to her country.

"We have agreed that LUKOIL will sign up to the memorandum on the stabilization of refined oil prices. We hope this is a nice start to the development of Russo-Ukrainian relations," Ms. Timoshenko said to reporters. According to her, starting today, LUKOIL will lower prices at all of its 170 gasoline stations operating in Ukraine.

"We have agreed that in keeping with the memorandum on the stabilization of refined oil prices, LUKOIL will supply 30,000 to 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to Ukraine's rural areas at 2,400 hryvnas per tons (about 460 U.S. dollars, on current rates)," specified the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

The LUKOIL Chief Executive, for his part, expressed confidence that the Ukrainian government was going in the right direction in its efforts to build a special partnership with the major Russian oil producer. He said he was hopeful that this would benefit both his company and the Ukrainian people. He also said that the discounts would remain in effect through May.

The Ukrainian government has adopted the memorandum on the stabilization of refined oil prices so as to ensure steady supply throughout the fieldwork season. The document sets a ceiling price of 2.99 hryvnas ($0.54) for gasoline and a top limit of 2.75 hryvnas ($0.50) for diesel fuel.