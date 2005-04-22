UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT OFFERS SOLUTION FOR TRANSDNIESTRIA PROBLEM

CHISINAU, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - At the GUUAM summit going on in Chisinau, Ukrainian President Victor Yuschenko has advanced the initiative of settling the problem of Transdniestria "through democracy". (Transdniestria is the self-proclaimed republic on Moldova's territory.)

His program intends creating conditions for the development of civil society and a multi-party system, conduct of democratic elections to the Supreme Soviet, turning the peace-keeping forces into an international mechanism and increasing the strength of the Ukrainian peace-keepers, giving Ukrainian specialists access to enterprises of the military-industrial complex for monitoring, setting up international groups to exercise control over the cargo transit on the Transdniestrian-Ukrainian border.

Moldova is ready thoroughly to consider the Ukrainian initiative for settling the Transdniestrian problem, Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin has said.

"We and Ukraine share the same opinion that the old methods, which have proved inefficient, cannot be applied to the settling of territorial conflicts", Voronin said.

Talking of the GUUAM role in resolving regional conflicts, Voronin noted that "the GUUAM activities do not intend destruction and are not aimed against whomever".

The OSCE Secretary General Yan Kubis, attending the GUUAM summit, also welcomes Victor Yuschenko's initiative.

Kubis said that the OSCE welcomes the initiative of the Ukrainian president on settling the Transdniestrian conflict and will continue to promote the settling of territorial conflicts in countries of the GUUAM.

Also attending the summit, Stephen Mann, chief advisor for Eurasia at the US State Department, said that the American administration would go on supporting the GUUAM activities and realization of the GUUAM countries' energy and economic projects.

The GUUAM is made up of Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Moldova.