NOT A DAY WITHOUT HEROIN

"In the first quarter of 2005 CIS ministries of the interior carried out a number of operations to combat drug-trafficking," Nurgaliyev said. The interior ministries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the arrangements, he specified.
"Such operations reveal more and more drug-related crimes," the Russian minister underlined.
"For instance, during a joint operation conducted by the Russian and Tajik ministries of the interior on April 6-10, law enforcers seized 21 kilograms of heroin on its way to the Moscow region," the official pointed out.
"This year we will also take a number of measures against the drug business in collaboration with the Uzbek and Kazakh ministries, Nurgaliyev aggregated.
