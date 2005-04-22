NOT A DAY WITHOUT HEROIN

BREST, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - As a result of a joint operation conducted by the Russian and Tajik ministries of the interior officers confiscated 21 kilograms of heroin in early April 2005, Russian Minister of the Interior Rashid Nurgaliyev told journalists on Friday.

"In the first quarter of 2005 CIS ministries of the interior carried out a number of operations to combat drug-trafficking," Nurgaliyev said. The interior ministries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the arrangements, he specified.

"Such operations reveal more and more drug-related crimes," the Russian minister underlined.

"For instance, during a joint operation conducted by the Russian and Tajik ministries of the interior on April 6-10, law enforcers seized 21 kilograms of heroin on its way to the Moscow region," the official pointed out.

"This year we will also take a number of measures against the drug business in collaboration with the Uzbek and Kazakh ministries, Nurgaliyev aggregated.