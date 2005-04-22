EX-KYRGYZ PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER RETAINS MP POWERS

BISHKEK, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has preserved the member-of-parliament powers for Bermet Akaeva, daughter of the ex-president. The documents have been sent for additional checks to the Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan.

Chairman Tuigunaly Abdraimov told the CEC sitting that additional checks of the documents supplied by Akaeva's election rival will be held because the CEC is not entitled to hold an independent examination. "Investigation will have to be conducted, book-keeping examination held and documents seized", he said.

Akaeva's victory in the Universitetski district of Bishkek is contested by her main rival journalist Bolotbek Maripov.

At the CEC sitting were heard Maripov's witnesses. They said that Bermet Akaeva and her electoral team members had bribed the voters.

Not long ago Akaeva said in the interview to the local radio Azattyk that she had won in an honest rivalry because her constituency was in the focus of attention of all local and foreign observers.

"I cherish the mandate", Akaeva said, stressing that she had won it in honest elections: not only her opponents but also the opposition as a whole were against.

As soon as the CEC permits, she will certainly begin performing the deputy's functions, Akaeva promised.

She added that the ex-president's son Aidar, "bearing responsibility, too, before his electors", would also begin work as deputy.