15:39 GMT +312 March 2018
    GUUAM SUMMIT SKEWED TOWARDS WEST

    CHISINAU, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The summit of GUUAM (the abbreviation standing for Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Moldova), which has started in the capital of Moldova, is going to be a success, Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin has claimed.

    "Moldova has adopted a number of documents within the framework of this organization which boost the development of democracy," the president said. According to the official, the fact that besides the heads of the member states, the presidents of Lithuania and Romania are taking part in the summit once again proves that the organization has bright prospects. Uzbekistan, a suspended member of GUUAM, is represented by its Ambassador to Moldova.

    "We hope to increase the efficiency of GUUAM's cooperation with the US and the European Union," the Moldovan president remarked.

    GUUAM's goal is to create a zone of stability and security in the region which is to become worthy part of the EU," Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko declared.

    He specified three goals of this international organization. These are democracy, economic development and security. "This is the shortest way to European integration," Yushchenko noted.

    Georgian Foreign Minister Salome Zurabishvili stated before the summit started that GUUAM will not oppose admitting Russia to the organization.

    "There is no point in guessing whether GUUAM will become an alternative to the CIS. The CIS already has no prospects," the minister pointed out.

    "GUUAM member states have common political and economic goals. Although there is no question of admitting new members to the organization on the agenda of the summit, I do not rule out that it can be raised," Zurabishvili said.

    Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili claimed that Georgia and Moldova must press for the soonest withdrawal of Russian troops from their countries.

    "It has been a long time since we stopped being parts of the empire and became independent states, which have its own interests," he underlined.

    "Troops can be stationed in foreign countries only with the nations' consent," Saakashvili stressed.

    According to the Georgia head of state, "GUUAM member states must orient themselves towards the US and the EU in issues of democratic development, security and economic reforms".

    GUUAM countries must exchange their positive experience in the creation of autonomies in the regions of conflict, Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev said in his turn.

    "This experience can be useful in working out the patterns of settling such problems within the framework of GUUAM," the president pronounced.

    He added that the Azerbaijanis, "who passed through the sorrow and sufferings of such conflicts, will follow the democratic way of solving such problems".

    Romania supports Moldova in rectifying its territorial conflict, Romania's President Traian Basescu announced.

    "We consider Moldova as a unified and indivisible independent state," he said. "The Transdniestrian conflict must be settled in compliance with European norms and the Moldovan constitution," the president aggregated.

    "The times when a state could change the boundaries of another one with a stroke of a pen are over," the official concluded.

