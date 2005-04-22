LATVIA'S PRESIDENT RETRACTS HER PLEDGE?

RIGA, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Latvia's President Vaira Vike-Freiberga does not intend to sign a Latvian-Russian frontier treaty in Moscow, May 10 - she thinks it is up to an executive officer to sign it.

Vike-Freiberga also does not think it worthwhile to use a commemorative gala for signing a practice-oriented document, her chancellery said to Novosti.

Previously, however, she said with emphasis more than once that to sign the interstate frontier treaty was among main reasons why she was to come to Moscow for 60th V-E Day anniversary celebrations.

The President, nevertheless, regards treaty signing as a landmark event in Latvia's contacts with Russia and the European Union as its frontier with Russia also comes as an EU outer border.

Russia was willing to sign the treaty, May 10. Sergei Yastrzhembsky, President Vladimir Putin's aide, said on an earlier occasion, while addressing journalists to sum up President Putin's conference with the European Commission President.

"We are ready to sign the Russo-Latvian state frontier treaty, May 10. The negotiators talked that over," he said, yesterday. "The document is as good as ready, and is getting through final stages of coordination between relevant offices."