BELARUS ISSUE AT GUUAM SUMMIT

CHISINAU, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The GUUAM countries should express a clear position on Belarus, said President of Lithuania Valdas Adamcus at the GUUAM summit on Friday.

"It is important that a document should be formulated at the summit, expressing a clear position of the GUUAM countries on their attitude to Belarus, where there is an acute need for democratic change," Adamcus declared.

"President Lukashenko is moving ever faster to autocracy and the self-isolation of both the Belarus State and the people of Belarus," he said.

The Lithuanian president backed up his statement by examples illustrating the struggle against the opposition in Belarus.

His stand was supported by President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili.

In his view, "the people of Belarus have the right to freedom, to European development."

"Georgia intends to add its voice in support of Belarus to all democratic countries," Saakashvili said.

He also proposed convening a conference on ways to improve the situation in the region.

"We should convene a new Yalta conference in order to improve the situation in the region and a dialogue with the neighbors," the Georgian leader said.