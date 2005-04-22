LUKASHENKO IS GLAD THAT US SECRETARY OF STATE KNOWS ABOUT THE EXISTENCE OF BELARUS

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Belarusian President believes that one should not share the comments of US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice about Belarus and Russia.

"I would not share her comments about Russia and Belarus. I have no opinion about her comments," Alexander Lukashenko told reporters at the airport.

"It is reassuring that she knows at least that there is such a country as Belarus. One can positively regard this fact. It is also praiseworthy that she has started to learn our language," Lukashenko said.

During her visit to Moscow, Rice said that the USA was concerned about the future of democracy in Russia. In particular, the US Secretary of State mentioned the issue of independence of the electronic mass media in the Russian Federation.

That same day at the news conference in Vilnius (Lithuania) Condoleezza Rice called Belarus "the last dictatorship in Europe" and said that the time had come to change this situation.

Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow to attend the session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. He told reporters that he wanted to discuss with Vladimir Putin 17 issues, from the most complicated ones to the simplest.

"We shall discuss the problems of the common currency and the issues of a constitutional act. The unification of our legislation, that is, the granting of equal rights to the citizens of Russia and Belarus, will be the main question," Lukashenko said on arriving in Moscow.