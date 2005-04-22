ATKINSON-BINDIG REPORT ON RUSSIA IS BIASED

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Atkinson-Bindig report on the fulfillment of Russia's commitments in entering the Council of Europe (CE) is subjective and biased, Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Duma international committee, said.

He explained that in the context of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which will open on Monday in Strasbourg, the monitoring commission will meet to discuss the results of the fulfillment of Russia's commitments in entering the Council of Europe.

The Russian side will present its official arguments concerning the Atkinson-Bindig report, Kosachev said.

He also underscored that simultaneously Russia was making efforts for a fuller meeting of its commitments in entering the Council of Europe.

In particular, the State Duma "hopes to ratify the convention with the CE on citizenship," Kosachev explained. He supposed that the Duma deputies would be able to ratify the document in the first half of June.

Apart from that, the parliamentarians intend to ask the government to submit to the State Duma for ratification the CE convention on extradition of convicts.

The Russian parliamentarians will also continue working over the ratification of the sixth protocol on banning capital punishment in peace time.

He also pointed out that the PACE had another two claims with regard to Russia, the work over which has also been planned. In the opinion of PACE, the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center must be given to the Justice Ministry, but this has not been done yet.

Apart from that, the European parliamentarians expressed their claims in view of the absence of an independent TV and radio broadcasting corporation in Russia.

Kosachev said on this score that only about five independent TV and radio broadcasting corporations exist in the whole world.