OSCE SHOULD NOT HURRY INTO ELECTION CONCLUSIONS - VESHNYAKOV

VIENNA, April 22 (RIA Novosti's Borislav Pechnikov) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe observer mission should draw conclusions on the elections held only from a thorough analysis of the information gathered before making them public, chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Alexander Veshnyakov has said in Vienna.

"A critical approach should be shown to the current practice of making up and spreading preliminary judgments of the OSCE international mission on the elections which have been held", Veshnyakov told the OSCE additional human-dimension conference on problems of electoral technologies and procedures.

Publishing preliminary results of elections, the OSCE is seeking to "come up with a pre-set 'verdict' as to the elections quality", he said.

"If so, there is no need of an OSCE summary report to appear one to two months later and hardly required because the opinion has already been voiced", Veshnyakov said.

To him, "it is important that the electoral judgment be unambiguously sure about the elections corresponding or not to the commitments to hold democratic elections, be based on clear and unequivocal wording".

Veshnyakov proposes rejecting double standards in passing a verdict on elections in an OSCE member country.