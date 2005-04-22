MOSCOW WILL NOT BE AN OBSERVER AT GUUAM SUMMIT

MOSCOW, April 22. (RIA Novosti)-The Moldovan authorities have invited the USA, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and other countries as observers to the Chisinau summit of GUUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Moldova), but have only invited Russian representatives to the opening ceremony. "The local authorities call Russia Moldova's strategic partner, but they should have invited their strategic partner to the summit first," Russian Ambassador to Moldova Nikolai Ryabov told Vremya Novostei.

Time will show whether GUUAM's new aims - European integration and joint efforts to counter separatism - will become a better foundation for this regional association's activity than the inefficient initial idea of promoting economic cooperation, the Russian diplomat noted.

Ryabov says GUUAM has united very different countries and even Western aid has not produced "the expected result from projects engendered by naked political ambitions." As an example, Ryabov cited Uzbekistan, which tried to secure its interests in this community but failed and so suspended its participation.

The ambassador is certain that Ukraine will take a responsible approach to its mission as the intermediary and guarantor in resolving the Transdniestria conflict. In preparing the respective proposals, Kiev is holding numerous consultations, in particular, with Russia, Ryabov said. If the Ukrainian initiatives contribute to achieving a settlement, Moscow will assist in the process, he said.

In Ryabov's opinion, some negative points in bilateral relations "may be partly explained by electioneering, such as statements made by Moldovan representatives that Russia had allegedly occupied Transdniestria." However, the election is now over. "We hope that Chisinau will develop relations with Moscow the way it says it will," the Russian ambassador said.