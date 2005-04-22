WHAT STANDS BEHIND JAPAN'S CLAIMS TO THE ISLAND OF TOKTO - NORTH KOREAN AMBASSADOR

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - People's Democratic Republic of Korea believes the Japanese claims to the Korean island of Tokto "is a link in a chain of similar territorial claims of Tokyo to Russia and China," announced North Korean Ambassador to Russia Pak Ui Chun in an interview with Russian journalists.

He said that at present the situation in Northeast Asia is deteriorating due to Japan's claims to the island of Tokto in the Sea of Japan.

According to the ambassador, behind these claims is Japan's desire to "revive militarism and become a permanent member of the UN Security Council."

"Japan also uses other methods to prove that its territorial claims are sound. In particular, the Japanese ministry of education and science adopted a history textbook for secondary schools that presents a distorted view on the history of the entire region and glorifies military aggression and colonial domination against Korea," Pak Ui Chun said.

North Korean Ambassador pointed out that "the joint efforts of South and North Koreas will be aimed at preventing thoughtless falsification of history and rebuffing territorial claims of Japan's reactionary forces to the island of Tokto."

The island of Tokto is controlled by South Korea at present.