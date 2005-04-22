RUSSIAN, GEORGIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS TO DISCUSS QUESTIONS OF WITHDRAWAL OF RUSSIAN BASES

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov will discuss with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili issues concerning the time of and conditions for withdrawal of the Russian military bases situated on the territory of Georgia, RIA Novosti was told in the information and press department of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The Georgian Foreign Minister will pay a working visit to Russia on April 25.

According to a representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry, along with the questions of the Russian military bases, the question of setting up a Georgian-Russian antiterrorist center will also be in the center of attention at the forthcoming talks.

"The corresponding Russian proposals, prepared with due account for the wishes voiced by Georgia's leadership during the stay of Sergei Lavrov in Tbilisi in February 2005, were turned out to the Georgian side in the middle of March 2005," the Russian Foreign Ministry officials noted.

The department officials recalled that these proposals had been discussed at the meetings of experts, held in Moscow and Tbilisi in March-April, 2005, as well as in the course of two rounds of the sides' talks on military issues.

"The Russian side hopes that decisions meeting the interests of Russia and Georgia will be found at the meeting of the two countries' Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the above-said issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry officials stressed.

Lavrov and Zurabishvili will discuss also other questions of the bilateral, regional and international nature of mutual interest, the department officials noted.