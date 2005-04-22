IRANIAN PRESIDENT: IRAN AND TAJIKISTAN CAN JOINTLY WITHSTAND THREATS

TEHRAN, April 22 (RIA Novosti, Nikolai Terekhov) - Iranian President Mohammad Khatami stated that the Islamic Republic and Tajikistan can jointly withstand common threats.

As a spokesman for the presidential press service told RIA Novosti on Friday, Khatami stated at the meeting with Defense Minister of Tajikistan Sherali Khairulloyev, who is now on a visit in the Iranian capital, that "Tehran and Dushanbe can withstand common threats on the basis of mutual respect, trust and strengthening all-round cooperation."

Khatami also spoke about the necessity of speeding up the implementation of joint economic projects on the construction of the Sangtudinskaya hydroelectric station and Enzab tunnel, and expressed the hope that the carrying out of the program for the construction of a road between Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan would help strengthen regional cooperation.

For his part, Khairulloyev pointed out the importance of preserving stability and security in the Central Asian region and developing Iranian-Tajik cooperation in the sphere of mutual interest for the two countries.