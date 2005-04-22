NEGOTIATIONS WITH EUROPEAN UNION ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR PROGRAMS WILL CONTINUE

TEHRAN, April 22, (RIA Novosti's Nikolai Terekhov) - Hamid Reza Hasefi, an official spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has reported progress in the negotiating process with the European Union on solving the problem of the Iranian nuclear programs, RIA Novosti was told on Friday at the press-service of the Iranian foreign ministry.

According to Hasefi, "during the Geneva session the sides exchanged views on Iran-proposed ideas and discussed uncertainties the sides had". "We feel progress in the dialogue with the European troika (Britain, France and Germany)," the Iranian diplomat noted.

He said that "it was decided to continue with the work during the next round of negotiations between leaders of joint committees (on politics, security, science and economics), which is planned to be held on April 29 in London."

Joint working committees formed earlier from representatives of Iran and the European troika met in session in Geneva.

The main aim of the meeting was to examine earlier Iranian proposals for granting objective guarantees for the peaceful component of the Iranian nuclear programs.

The substance of the ideas is being revealed neither by Iran, nor the European Union, but it is known that the Iranian proposals presuppose the continuation of uranium enrichment work, which is temporarily suspended in the Islamic Republic.

It is anybody's guess so far if the European troika will agree with this way of formulating the question in view of continued suspicions entertained by Washington and Tel Aviv that Tehran has secret programs to develop atomic weapons.