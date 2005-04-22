ISRAELI PARLIAMENT ADVOCATES EXPANDED MILITARY-TECHNICAL COOPERATION WITH RUSSIA

TEL AVIV, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti) - Yuval Steinitz, chairman of the Israeli Knesset's foreign-affairs and security committee, believes that time is now ripe to invigorate Israeli-Russian military-technical cooperation.

This was disclosed to RIA Novosti by Mikhail Margelov, chairman of the Federation Council's foreign-affairs committee. Margelov met Steinitz, while visiting Israel as a rapporteur of the PACE political commission for the Middle East.

"As Steinitz has said, Israel can make wonderful avionics and electronics. Meanwhile Russia can turn out unsurpassed military platforms," Margelov noted.

According to the Russian senator, Steinitz, who visited Russia a few days ago, "has brought back some very positive impressions."

"He believes that favorable opportunities for real-life Russian-Israeli strategic cooperation now exist," Margelov said.