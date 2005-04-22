NAZI HUNTER ZUROFF TO ADDRESS PACE

TEL AVIV, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti) - Efraim Zuroff, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Israeli branch, will address ad hoc PACE hearings on attempts to justify and glorify Nazism and its Nazi accomplices in Europe.

This was disclosed to RIA Novosti by Mikhail Margelov, chairman of the Federation Council's foreign-affairs committee. Margelov met Zuroff during his Israeli visit.

"According to Zuroff, he can say quite a lot about Latvia, Croatia, Estonia and some other European countries," Margelov added.

According to Margelov, he and Zuroff mostly discussed attempts to justify and glorify Nazism and its accomplices in Europe.

Previously, Margelov met representatives of the Anti-Defamation League in the United States and the management of the Holocaust Museum.

"We cannot discard this issue. We perceive this issue to be highly important. This is not because the 60-th anniversary of defeating Nazism will be celebrated in 2005. On the contrary, it is my profound conviction that the Nuremberg tribunal's verdict is the only verdict that cannot be appealed," Margelov stressed.