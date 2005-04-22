GREF, MANDELSON TO DISCUSS RUSSIA-EU ECONOMIC SPACE

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, APRIL 22, (RIA Novosti) - Russia's Economic Development and Trade Minister Gherman Gref and the European Union's Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson are to negotiate in Brussels April 22, discussing Russia's WTO membership talks and prospects for establishing a common Russia-EU economic space. This was disclosed to RIA Novosti by the Economic Development and Trade Ministry's spokesperson.

Some aspects of these talks are linked with trade regimes, Gref noted.

Talking about the problem of Kaliningrad freight transits, Gref stressed that "we must work out a comprehensive solution." In his words, the situation does not improve, while the sides are blaming each other." The Kaliningrad region is Russia's Baltic enclave.

When asked about the problem of trans-Siberian flights, Gref replied that this issue will also be discussed.

On May 21, 2004 Russia and the 25-member European Union signed a protocol on completing bilateral talks as regards Russia's admission into the WTO. The sides signed then a memorandum on mutual understanding which reflected issues discussed as part of negotiations on WTO. For instance, Russia pledged to create a transparent and non-discriminatory system of payments concerning foreign airlines' trans-Siberian flights by 2013.

That memorandum also confirmed Russia's strategy for gradually raising domestic gas prices. The document said that gas prices for industrial consumers will match production costs, and that such prices will tally with the cost-and-profit principle.

Gref and Mandelson also plan to discuss a number of systemic issues in line with Russia's WTO-membership talks. Among other things, this concerns the Kaliningrad region's free economic-zone regime, veterinary and phyto-sanitary regulation, railroad tariffs and pre-shipment inspections, the Economic Development and Trade Ministry's official noted.