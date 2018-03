MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - The Japanese Embassy in Russia confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi would attend the 60th VE Day celebrations in Moscow.

"On May 8-10, Prime Minister of Japan Junichiro Koizumi will visit Russia and take part in the 60th celebration of VE Day in Moscow," says the embassy's press release.

"Japan hopes that the forthcoming visit of Mr. Junichiro Koizumi to Russia will boost the development of Japanese-Russian relations," the statement runs.