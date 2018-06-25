Egypt Scores First Goal in Ongoing Match Against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd

Saudi Arabia is facing Egypt at Volgograd Arena after the two teams had been eliminated from the tournament for losing to Russia and Uruguay.

Egypt has scored its first goal in the match against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia was crashed by Russia 0-5 in the opening game of the tournament on June 14 and then lost to Uruguay 0-1 on Jun 19.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Denies Players Punished After Defeat at World Cup Opener

Meanwhile, Egypt lost to Uruguay 0-1 on June 15 and then was defeated by Russia 1-3 last Tuesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW