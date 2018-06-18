Football Fans Elated Ahead of British Team's Debut at World Cup 2018

Mere hours away from the World Cup match between England and Tunisia, British fans cheer for their team and hope that this time they will win the championship.

As the UK national football team’s first match at the FIFA World Cup in Russia draws near, British fans exhibit renewed confidence in the Three Lions (the team’s moniker), according to The Telegraph.

"England can definitely win the World Cup," one of the fans said. "It is better we are coming from such a low expectation. We are not normally realistic. It’s right to have had a reality check."

good luck to England today ahead of their world cup opener against Tunisia. Safe Trip to the 5,000 or so england fans who have travelled to Volgograd for the Match. #ENGTUN — Conor Wells 🇮🇪🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@conorwells0) 18 июня 2018 г.

Plenty of optimism around from England fans ahead of the World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd on @bbc5live "Your Call" this morning with @rachelburden @OllieHolt22 & @marthakelner pic.twitter.com/ItdAKn9x9s — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) 18 июня 2018 г.

Another fan pointed out that the quarterfinals and even semifinals were in their grasp, adding that “there’s been no expectation this time which is great.”

"England can definitely win. There is a camaraderie. We haven’t seen an England squad that gets on with each other like this one does. Nobody has expected us to do well," another fan remarked.

The inevitable Irish Bar in Volgograd goes a bit English today (yeah yeah I know this isn’t an English flag thanks) pic.twitter.com/oPNptEfkcc — alex thomson (@alextomo) 18 июня 2018 г.

​The recent defeat of the German team at the hands of their Mexican rivals also led the BBC’s “Match of the Day” show host, ex-footballer Gary Lineker, to remark that if such a thing can happen, then the Three Lions may triumph as well.

"Well, Alan. If Germany can lose, surely England can win," Lineker told pundit Alan Shearer.

The fans’ sentiments were echoed by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Sky News.

"I'm proud to be captain and I'm excited to get going," he declared, praising the way he and his team were welcomed by locals.

The British team’s first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place late on June 18 at Volgograd where the Britons will face off against Team Tunisia.

The football tournament kicked off on June 14 and is being hosted in 11 Russian cities.