Two British Men Removed From Train Traveling to Volgograd For World Cup - Source

According to reports, two British fans were removed from a train travelling to the Russian city of Volgograd for the World Cup.

One of the men had an argument with a police officer, after which he was detained, according to a source.

The other man hurt his hand and has since been discharged from the hospital.

According to a post on Russian social media, purporting to be a leaked internal railway operator's report, said that the injured fan had broken a window on board the train and received cuts to his hand.

It was not immediately clear when the incidents on the train happened.

The first FIFA World Cup in the Russian history will continue until July 15. The cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara host the matches of the contest.