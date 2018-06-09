Information Centers for World Cup Fans Opened in Volgograd - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tourist information centers for football fans have been opened at Volgograd's airport and central railway station, the Volgograd Region's administration said on Saturday.

"The staff at the centers will give advice to fans and visitors about what sights are worth seeing and how to get to the main sports and tourist venues, will suggest interesting tours and much more," representatives of the administration said.

According to the administration, another center will be opened at the Fan Fest venue on the first day of the tournament. Several mobile tourist information spots will also be operational in the city's main streets.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities with four group-stage matches set to be held in Volgograd.