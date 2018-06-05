Multilingual Call Center to Work in Volgograd 24/7 During FIFA World Cup

VOLGOGRAD (Sputnik) - A round-the-clock multilingual call center have started working in the southern Russian city of Volgograd ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the region's Deputy Governor Vladimir Popkov told Sputnik.

"This multilingual call center will operate 24/7. Here they speak English, German and French, and on match days featuring Saudi Arabia and Japan — to be played on June 25 and 28 respectively — also Arabic and Japanese. You can call and get information about all the events in the city and on how to reach the destinations," Deputy Governor Vladimir Popkov said.

He added that the 112 emergency services would also contact the call center's interpreters if they received calls from foreigners during the FIFA World Cup

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities. The 45,000-seater Volgograd Arena will host four group-stage matches in June.

England will face Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18, Iceland will play Nigeria on June 22, Russia's Group A rivals Saudi Arabia and Egypt will go head-to-head on June 25, while Japan will take on Poland on June 28.