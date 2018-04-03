World Cup Stadium in Volgograd Put Into Operation - Russian Sports Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The stadium in Volgograd, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, has been put into operation, the Russian Sports Ministry's press service said.

"A new arena, built on the site of the old stadium, is home of the Rotor football club, and will be transferred to the club after the world's biggest football tournament. Due to numerous requests from the fans the traditional club colors are the predominant colors of the arena," Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said, adding that the permission to operate the arena was granted earlier.

A joint delegation of representatives of FIFA, the world football governing body, and the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee visited the stadium on March 25. The experts said they were fully satisfied with the facility.

The first test match at the Volgograd Arena will take place on April 21 when Rotor welcome FC Luch-Energiya from Vladivostok in the Russian second-tier competition.

The Volgograd Arena, which has a capacity of 45,000, will host four group-stage matches during the World Cup in June, including a Group G match between Tunisia and England.