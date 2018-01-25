Helicopter to Be on Duty Near 2018 FIFA Stadiums in Volgograd for Emergency Help

The medical module of the helicopter is equipped with a system for monitoring the patient's health, which allows monitoring blood pressure and oxygen balance. There is also an artificial lung ventilation device, a cardiograph and a surgical vacuum pump on board.

The Aviation Rescue Center of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has received a MI-8 helicopter, which will be based in Volgograd.

According to the EMERCOM press service, this will help reduce the time of the arrival to the place of an emergency in the region.

In addition to work in emergency situations and sanitary evacuation, the aircraft will be on duty at a special site in Volgograd near the facilities of the 2018-FIFA World Cup to provide emergency assistance if necessary.

The medical module of the helicopter is equipped with a system for monitoring the patient's health, which allows monitoring blood pressure and oxygen balance. There is also an artificial lung ventilation device, a cardiograph and a surgical vacuum pump on board.

"The medical module of the Mi-8 allows to perform the necessary anesthesia and resuscitation measures necessary for saving lives during the transportation of patients to the medical facility," helicopter's commander Irlan Tatarbaev told a Russian newspaper.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.