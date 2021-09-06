Size Matters: Huge 'SOS Message' Spotted in 'Remote Desert' by YouTube Sleuth

An intriguing discovery has been made recently by YouTuber MrMBB333 who spotted what looks like a call for help drawn on the ground in a desert in "southern Jordan".
Revealing his findings in a YouTube video, MrMBB333 presented a Google Earth image showing what appears to be a set of letters drawn in the desert that spell the words "SOS" and "stranded" in English.
The YouTuber pointed out that the letters are huge – the letter "S" in the word "stranded" is apparently 27ft tall, and the whole word occupies a stretch of land about 150ft long – and that they can only be seen from above, either from a plane or a satellite.
Slightly to the south of that site, another set of letters that looks like the word "No" can be seen in the image, with the letters’ size being on a par with those in the "SOS" inscription.
The YouTuber appeared uncertain about when exactly these letters could have been drawn, or who exactly drew them; the site itself, he said, was originally spotted by one "Jonathan W" who shared this discovery.
