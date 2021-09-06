MMA’s Ewa Brodnicka Shoves a Dildo in Lil Masti’s Face at Weigh-Ins… and Then Loses

Ewa Brodnicka did the unthinkable during the High League’s mixed martial arts weigh-ins in Poland but this didn’t help her win a match against Aniela Bogusz - also known as ‘Lil Masti’.
Brodnicka was about to make her MMA debut on 28 August when she brought a big black dildo to a weighting ahead of the match and just shoved it into Bogusz’s face.
Unsuprisingly, Lil Masti didn’t enjoy the move and threw the sex toy towards the opponent’s side immediately.
Brodnicka responded with a slap. Bogusz returned the favour with a kick. The whole interaction was filmed and went viral on social media soon afterwards.
This was happen last weekend in High League promotion in Poland.— Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) August 31, 2021
In that fight, Ewa Brodnicka lost to Aniela "Lil Masti" Bogusz by TKO in R3
August 31, 2021
But Brodnicka’s “most disrespectful” move in the history of MMA – as it was put by the Outkick – didn’t help her win the match after all.
Lil Masti took a trophy home after winning the fight in the third round by TKO. Brodnicka lost her debut match but not her reputation as one of the most scandalous fighters.
