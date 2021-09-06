Prince Harry Finds Unusual Campaign Partner as He Teams Up With Ursula von der Leyen

The Duke of Sussex is not only making documentaries, podcasts and writing books now. The runaway prince is also busy, now that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have come to an end, promoting his Invictus Games held for injured service members.

Prince Harry has appeared in a new campaign clip for the WeThe15 initiative with an unlikely ally – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The WeThe15 movement, which pledges to represent the 1.2 billion people (or 15 percent of Earth's population) who are disabled, was launched ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It is an umbrella organisation, uniting the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation and many other human rights groups.

In the newly released campaign clip for the movement, Prince Harry was captured looking forward to the "day where no one is held back from achievement".

“This is just the beginning,” Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation said, while sharing the clip that involved their “patron”.

Our Patron joins leaders of organisations across the world as part of #WeThe15, celebrating the launch of the campaign as the @paralympics closes. This is just the beginning. #WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/2GRVZgcxOs — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) September 5, 2021

The European Commission chief, who said in the video that the movement was about “to make the world fairer, more just and more equitable” also shared the campaign ad on Twitter.

But some social media users decried the initiative that featured such a diverse team as “again just words”.

Words...again just words. 🙄 When will something change! Toilets for disabled are often used as storage space, access to most shops is non existing, museums are the same, disabled parking spaces are often blocked off, blue badges are not recognised in EU/UK countries, Brexit! 🙄 — OneOf11M (@GerdVL) September 5, 2021

You "turn your attention" to them? How gracious of you - they must feel so lucky for this brief moment. — Stephen Daniels (@sdonline) September 5, 2021

Prince Harry, who stepped down from senior royal duties last year and was stripped of his military titles by the Queen in February, now lives in LA with his wife Meghan and two children, as he composes his first “intimate” memoir.