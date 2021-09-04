'Tight & Modest': Viral Video Shows the Inside of 'Putin's Helicopter'

A short video that recently emerged online courtesy of the "Pool N3" Telegram channel offers a rare "insider" glimpse of the helicopter used by Russian President Vladimir Putin for transportation.
Titled "Modest and Tight: How Putin’s Helicopter Looks on the Inside", the video first shows Putin and his entourage standing outside of the helicopter, being greeted by a uniformed man who appears to be its captain.
The video then shows the interior of the helicopter where Putin and Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin sit in chairs facing one another, while the rest of the president’s companions sit on a nearby couch.
