You Can Leave Your Mask On: Video of Bikini-Clad Woman Walking Through US Airport Surfaces Online

The woman’s attire was apparently comprised of a bikini and a face mask, though her footwear could not be seen due to the camera’s angle.

A peculiar sight recently got caught on camera in one of the airports in the United States where a swimwear-clad woman was seen walking strolling through the terminal, the New York Post reports.

The video, posted on Instagram by the “Humans of Spirit Airlines” account, shows a lady wearing only a green bikini and a face mask (due to the camera’s angle, her footwear cannot be seen) walking through the airport.

The woman seems focused on the papers she’s holding in her hands and does not seem to be particularly concerned about her attire.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Humans Of Spirit Airlines (@humansofspiritairlines)

“When you have a pool party at noon and a Spirit airlines flight to catch at 4pm,” says the video’s caption, while the author of the Instagram post notes: “At least she’s wearing a mask.”

According to the newspaper, a spokesman for Spirit Airlines told them that the video in question is “unverified”.

“This account often falsely attributes photos and videos to Spirit Airlines,” the spokesman said. “The video could have been taken at any time or any place and it has no identifying characteristic of any airline. I checked, and we have no record of this on file.”