'It Wasn't Photoshopped': 'UFO' Spotted on Florida Road

A video showing what looks like a flying saucer-shaped vehicle cruising along a road in Florida emerged on social media this week.
The footage, posted on Instagram by a media company called Only in Dade, was apparently recorded by a driver who passed the "UFO."
According to Fox News, Only in Dade told them in an email: "It was on the Florida Turnpike and no it wasn’t photoshopped."
At least one social media user who commented on the video suggested that “people will say it's photo shopped.”
Others seemed more amused than perplexed by the spectacle, with one netizen jokingly inquiring “Where is Marvin the Martian?” while another mused that “even a UFO can’t afford the Sunpass toll.”
