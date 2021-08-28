'Satan Shoes' Rapper Notes Lack of Outrage About Tony Hawk's 'Blood-Infused' Skateboard

Some social media users have argued that the outrage regarding the 'Satan Shoes' was likely related to the whole 'Satan' angle, rather than to the actual blood itself.

American rapper Lil Nas X (given name Montero Lamar Hill) on Twitter recently noted an apparent double standard in relation to the blood-painted skateboards marketed by iconic pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

In a tweet that has already accrued over 423 thousand 'likes', the rapper remarked that there is little to no public outrage regarding Hawk’s blood-sourced marketing stunt, unlike what followed the sale of the Lil Nas X's so-called Satan Shoes, released by Brooklyn-based brand called MSCHF in collaboration with the performer and which featured soles reportedly containing his blood.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?” Lil Nas X inquired. “And maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

​Some netizens suggested that the outrage regarding the Satan shoes was likely linked to the whole Satan angle rather than blood used in the production process of the footwear.

Sir, you’re very talented and smart. Please don’t continue to miss the point. Folks didn’t like your shoes because it was a Satan shoe. And the vast majority of people, irregardless of their view towards your sexuality, don’t play with satanic imagery. No one’s out to get you. — Ruslan (@RuslanKD) August 25, 2021

I dont recall ever seeing people freak out over the blood in the shoes by itself. Its the fact that you tied it to 'satanism' and put your blood into it. You bring in religion to anything and people will flip. Tony didn't. Thats why it was better recieved. Lmao — Bathory (@BathoryDusk) August 25, 2021

Ok hear me out...Orrrr maybe, just maybe, it was about the devil worshipping. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MyprqMhnl5 — V.A. (@VinceVirg33) August 25, 2021

I think it was the devil part.



I defend you for being openly gay in America but dude you named them SATAN SHOES and still wondering why people didn’t like it.?



Chill out 🤣🤣🤣



Don’t leave out the Satan part homie 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Cameron 🗽🇺🇸 (@camtheknicksfan) August 25, 2021

According to Page Six, Tony Hawk announced on Tuesday that some 100 skateboards manufactured by Liquid Death will have his blood put onto them, and that these items then would be sold for $500 apiece.