'You Four-Eyed B*tch': Bill Gates Filmed Watching Chris Rock Mocking Him in Viral Video

A video of Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates watching famous stand-up comedian Chris Rock making fun of him has emerged online.
According to Newsweek, the comedy routine Gates can be seen watching comes from Rock’s 2017 Netflix special "Tamborine."
"Do you think kids were nice to Bill Gates in high school?" the comedian inquires in the footage, before proceeding to theorise about what those kids might have said to Gates back then.
"Hey Gates, you Charlie Brown-looking motherf*cker," he says. "F*ck you Gates, you four-eyed b*tch."
Warning! The following video contains strong language and may offend sensibilities.
As the magazine notes, Gates appears "more than a little awkward" in the video when his name is brought up.
The clip was uploaded on TikTok by Zion Scott, who explained in another video that he's apparently friends with Gates’ daughter Phoebe.
"So me, Phoebe, two other friends and Bill were just watching that comedy special at their cabin and that part came on and we were all laughing super hard so we rewound it and I started filming it," he said.
