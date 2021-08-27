Untouchable: Judge Orders Parents to Pay $30,441 to Their Son For Throwing Out His Porn Collection

The 'collection' reportedly included an impressive collection of video cassettes, magazines, DVDs, and sex toys. The plaintiff’s father offered that he was doing the 43-year-old adult son a “big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”

A Michigan court ordered the parents of 43-year-old David Werking to pay $30,441 in compensation to their angry son after they trashed the man's vast collection of pornography, The Associated Press reported on Friday.

State District Judge Paul Maloney ruled that the parents had no right to discard their son's belongings, as they were not able to cite “any statute or case law to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike.” The compensation included the son's legal fees at about $14,500.

After a divorce in 2016, the son lived with his parents for several months in the town of Grand Haven, Michigan. Following an argument with his parents, the adult son moved to another US state, intending to temporarily leave his belongings in the house, including many boxes of pornographic material in various popular formats.

The son assumed that his parents would ship the items to him, but later found out that they had thrown almost everything away. Werking's father wrote to his son saying that he had done the younger family member a “big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”

In 2019, the son sued the parents, estimating the lewd loss at about $25,000. In 2020, the court accepted the complaint, and the final amount of compensation was approved recently.

The smut collection reportedly included 12 boxes full of video cassettes, magazines, DVDs, and sex toys, according to the Detroit Free Press. According to court documents, the son's list of objects and items stashed for future use consisted of over 1,500 individual pieces.