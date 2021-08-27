Alleged 'Military Storage Facility' for 'Something Highly Explosive' Found on Digital Maps in Russia

A peculiar discovery was made by inquisitive Google Map users who spotted a strange facility that sits amid a forest, deep in Russia, to the east of the city of Ryazan, The Sun reports.
The satellite image in question shows what looks like a "hexagonal complex" filled with "dozens of warehouses".
The discovery in question was reportedly brought forth last year on the Urbex Underground website.
"My guess, it’s a military storage facility for something that’s highly explosive. The warehouses are likely spaced out to avoid causing a chain reaction and leveling the whole forest if something went wrong," the author of the post on the website speculated.
The discovery in question was apparently "once censored on Google Maps", the newspaper notes, adding that while "the search giant's tool typically blurs out military compounds and other sensitive locations", the exact purpose of the complex seen in the image wasn’t immediately clear.
