Twitter Startled as Biden Reveals What Reporter He Was 'Instructed' to Call On During Presser

During his Thursday remarks on the terrorist bombings in Kabul that killed 12 US soldiers and dozens of Afghan civilians, US President Joe Biden at one point took questions from reporters, performing the action, however, in a way that immediately became a viral topic of discussion.
"Ladies & Gentlemen, they gave me a list here", he declared. "The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell of NBC."
BIDEN: "Ladies & Gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell of NBC." pic.twitter.com/I68jF1Em0r— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2021
The line immediately left netizens wondering who are the mysterious "they" and "why do they get to tell the President who to talk to and in what order".
“Instructed” 🥴— Tom (@tommay911) August 26, 2021
He's just an Avatar for whoever is 'running' the country...— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 26, 2021
This is a complete joke.— J Jacob (@JonathanJA13) August 26, 2021
Biden, who was earlier accused of holding "staged" pressers and only addressing certain journalists, held a press conference after several bombings killed at least 12 US soldiers and dozens of Afghan civilians in Kabul. Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
*Daesh is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
