Video of Bill Gates Allegedly Watching Chris Rock’s Ranting About Him Goes Viral on TikTok

In the 2017 Netflix special, “Tambourine”, American comedian Chris Rock made some rough comments about tech mogul Bill Gates, saying, suggesting other things, that he was a “Charlie Brown looking motherf-er.”

A video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates watching Chris Rock's x-rated speech about him went viral on TikTok, with users wondering whether the post was real.

The video, already gaining 1.6 million views, is titled “Just Smile Through The Pain” as Gates smiles while Rock mimics a bad attitude toward the billionaire during the latter's time at school.

“Hey Gates, you Charlie Brown looking motherf—er. F— you Gates, you four-eyed b—. F— you and your Windows, you gap-tooth motherf—er. I’m going to smack the s— out of you f—ing Gate, Gates motherf—er, you can’t get in the gate, Gates,” Rock delivers in the footage, and then the camera captures a brief image of the smiling Gates.

The author of the post, Zion Scott, received numerous messages from viewers, wondered whether the video was real. Scott posted another TikTok to tell “the real deal, official storytime of the Bill Gates TikTok.”

According to Scott, he was “really good friends” with Bill Gates’ 18-year-old daughter, Phoebe.

“So me, Phoebe, two other friends, and Bill were just watching that comedy special at their cabin and that part came on and we were all laughing super hard so we rewinded it and I started filming it. That’s what happened – not that confusing,” he said.