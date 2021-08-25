Doctors Alarmed as Milk Crate Challenge Marches Through Global Internet

A new viral challenge, in which people climb a tower of stacked milk crates while avoiding a painful fall has joined a list of things that could almost be as dangerous as the ongoing global pandemic.

The "milk crate challenge", which has already contained social media threads and become the butt of many jokes, can actually not be that funny, especially when one fails to complete the task - which is to clamber over a tower of shaking milk crates without falling down.

Doctors and healthcare workers already slammed with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, have voiced concern about the new viral entertainment, urging people to refrain, saying that a fall from the loosely-stacked crates can result in serious injuries.

Might not want to tempt the trauma gods if you live south of the Mason-Dixon https://t.co/WHQtgeo0gB — George Gantsoudes #BLM (@Peds_Ortho) August 22, 2021

​In Jamaica, healthcare authorities warned that those sustaining injuries from participating in the milk crate challenge may face trouble seeking medical help due to the pandemic.

“I saw the challenge and some of the videos are a bit frightening. It's very dangerous. I would advise people to check out the videos called 'milk crate challenge injuries", said Medical Association of Jamaica President Dr Andrew Manning, cited by Jamaica Observer. "When you get a serious injury due to that, they might not be able to accommodate you so easily. I would suggest people find a different challenge.”

Comedian Conan O’Brien joked that he would not attempt the challenge unless the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves it. Well, it appears he will have to refrain, since the FDA spoke against the challenge, recommending trying other diversions.

"Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?", FDA responded.

Although we regulate milk, we can't recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store? — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

​While an impressive part of the Internet continues to laugh and make fun of those attempting the challenge, others sound the alarm, unable to resist the temptation to bring up the topics related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. Netizens raised eyebrows, wondering how can people be skeptical of the vaccination campaign and consider trying the crate challenge at the same time.

You'll do the milk crate challenge but won't get the vaccine. Got it, — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2021

Y’all think Health care workers are fed up already? Show up asking for a hospital bed because of the crate challenge, & see how hey act! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 25, 2021

​Another user shared a picture from Walmart, slamming it for what he described as "capitalizing" on the new viral challenge.

Found myself in a Walmart and they are absolutely capitalizing on the crate challenge with this at the front of the store. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Qse1QK7yTx — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 25, 2021

​TikTok, where the crate challenge initially proliferated, has discovered itself in the crosshairs of public criticism as well.

When reached out by Fast Company for comments in regard to the matter, a TikTok spokesperson said: "TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."