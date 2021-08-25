Kanye West Reportedly Files to Legally Change His Name to 'Ye'

Reports suggest one of the world's best-selling rap artists is taking this step for personal reasons that are yet to be revealed.

American rapper, fashion designer, and failed politician Kanye West has filed legal documents in order to change his name, after deciding to go by just Ye, according to materials obtained by TMZ.

The 44-year-old musician reportedly stated that he had decided to change his name because of "personal" reasons, but further details were not provided.

TMZ suggests that the name change is likely to go through as judges in California usually approve such procedures.

West has used the moniker of Ye for years. He even named his eighth album Ye and goes by the nickname on Twitter. The rapper also revealed in 2018 that he was inspired to choose the name for his album by the Bible, saying "ye" is the most commonly used word in the holy book.

The decision to change his name comes just days before Mr Ye releases his next album Donda on 27 August.

West debuted his new album at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in July. The 44-year-old appeared at the listening party in a stylish red outfit, which reports say was part of a collaboration between his company Yeezy and the GAP. The musician was also wearing a semi-sheer mask.