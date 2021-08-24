'Shameful Pandering': Joe Biden Mocked For Taking The Knee While Meeting Female Basketball Team

Laughter and awkwardness is something US President Joe Biden hoped to avoid during a meeting in the White House with a female basketball team. Yet, this is what the Democrat leader ended up with when he spontaneously decided to take the knee while posing for a photo with Seattle Storm who recently won their fourth championship in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
The president was presented with the team’s Jersey, which featured the number 46 - a reference to his presidency - and his surname. People in the room started laughing as the president took the knee and held the jersey in front of him before putting it over his knee.
#Repost @adr1600— thetotalplug (@thetotalplug) August 23, 2021
.@Potus took a knee during a ceremony with the #WNBA Champions Seattle Storm.
Mandatory credit to Morgan Wood of @iheartradio. Waiting for a White House response as to if this was in support of police reform. #Biden #PresidentBiden #seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/UJJcAcMvqL
President Biden kneels for his picture with the team after holding up his custom Storm jersey. #wnba pic.twitter.com/zTUFPEAH6F— Hoopfeed.com 🏀 (@hoopfeed) August 23, 2021
Social media users were less restrained when commenting on the issue…
What the hell is going on here?— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 23, 2021
What is wrong with this dude— Bradley Ashe (@BradleyAshe) August 23, 2021
Many users accused the Democrat of pandering, and others considered that the move was racist.
Biden took a knee earlier while hanging out with the WNBA because his warped mind is preprogrammed to kneel around anyone who is black and plays sports. Hilariously racist. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UIAhXnVdAJ— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) August 23, 2021
I bet he also has Tabasco Sauce in his back pocket. Shameful pandering.— NickyDJrLB (@NickyDJrLB) August 24, 2021
Others maintained that the news was so ridiculous they thought it was fake.
That’s fake news I hope.— HeavyMetalKitchen (@HeavyKitchen) August 24, 2021
I was convinced it’s a meme at first— WJ2 (@WiwiwjB) August 24, 2021
Still others wondered about the subject of Biden’s silent protest.
Hopefully he’s praying for the thousands of Americans he’s stranded in Afghanistan— Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) August 24, 2021
Sooo, the president of the United States is protesting against the United States.— kathy (@PetzKathy) August 24, 2021
