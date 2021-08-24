'Shameful Pandering': Joe Biden Mocked For Taking The Knee While Meeting Female Basketball Team

Taking the knee has been adopted as a gesture against racial discrimination in the US and around the world. It originated from the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who died in police custody in May 2020. During the arrest, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck and kept doing so even after Floyd told him he couldn’t breathe.

Laughter and awkwardness is something US President Joe Biden hoped to avoid during a meeting in the White House with a female basketball team. Yet, this is what the Democrat leader ended up with when he spontaneously decided to take the knee while posing for a photo with Seattle Storm who recently won their fourth championship in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The president was presented with the team’s Jersey, which featured the number 46 - a reference to his presidency - and his surname. People in the room started laughing as the president took the knee and held the jersey in front of him before putting it over his knee.

#Repost @adr1600

・・・

.@Potus took a knee during a ceremony with the #WNBA Champions Seattle Storm.



Mandatory credit to Morgan Wood of @iheartradio. Waiting for a White House response as to if this was in support of police reform. #Biden #PresidentBiden #seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/UJJcAcMvqL — thetotalplug (@thetotalplug) August 23, 2021

President Biden kneels for his picture with the team after holding up his custom Storm jersey. #wnba pic.twitter.com/zTUFPEAH6F — Hoopfeed.com 🏀 (@hoopfeed) August 23, 2021

​Social media users were less restrained when commenting on the issue…

What the hell is going on here? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 23, 2021

What is wrong with this dude — Bradley Ashe (@BradleyAshe) August 23, 2021

​Many users accused the Democrat of pandering, and others considered that the move was racist.

Biden took a knee earlier while hanging out with the WNBA because his warped mind is preprogrammed to kneel around anyone who is black and plays sports. Hilariously racist. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UIAhXnVdAJ — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) August 23, 2021

I bet he also has Tabasco Sauce in his back pocket. Shameful pandering. — NickyDJrLB (@NickyDJrLB) August 24, 2021

​Others maintained that the news was so ridiculous they thought it was fake.

That’s fake news I hope. — HeavyMetalKitchen (@HeavyKitchen) August 24, 2021

I was convinced it’s a meme at first — WJ2 (@WiwiwjB) August 24, 2021

​Still others wondered about the subject of Biden’s silent protest.

Hopefully he’s praying for the thousands of Americans he’s stranded in Afghanistan — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) August 24, 2021