Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder Admits She Drives a 'Dirty Diesel'

Extinction Rebellion's last major events in the capital two years ago saw tens of thousands of air travellers put at risk bay an attempt to fly drones over Heathrow Airport and protesters were assaulted by commuters when they climbed onto London Underground trains.

A co-founder of green pressure group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has been accused of "hypocrisy" after she admitted to driving a diesel car.

Talk Radio host Cristo Foufas grilled XR's Gail Bradbrook on Tuesday on whether she herself drives an electric or hybrid car to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

That prompted the revelation that the environmentalist leader in fact drives a "very green" diesel — claiming she needs it to take her children to football and rugby matches. Bradbrook stressed she would gladly take a £5,000 government grant to buy a new electric car, but claimed she could not afford one on her own income.

An embarrassed Bradbrook ​hit back at Foufas, saying he was a "really boring interviewer" and told him to "grow up".

On Monday, XR launched a two-week bid to shut down London's West End, causing inconvenience for hundreds of thousands, in protest at the City of London finance sector's investments in the finance industry.

After years of incentivising ownership of newer, more fuel-efficient diesel-powered vehicles, the British government has banned the sale of new-builds from 2030.

Others pointed out the "hypocrisy" of environmental activists preaching to others.

