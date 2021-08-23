'Making Big Fashion Statements'? Taliban Fighter’s 'Hippie' Look Sparks Controversy

As the Taliban* attempts to distance itself from the brutal policies of its predecessors, analysts and observers are noticing some clear differences that terrorist militia are making in their fashion choices.

A viral photo showing a “hippie-style” Taliban militant recently caused an uproar on social media, prompting one journalist to recreate the iconic look with a help of a Gucci dress.

The original photo, published on Twitter by Etilaatroz journalist, Elyas Nawandish, showed female colleague Sakina Amiri interviewing Taliban fighters in Kabul, just days after the movement took control of the country on 15 August.

​But it was the 1960s psychedelic-era John Lennon-styled outfit of one of the fighters that had grabbed the most attention, as social media users were stunned by the militant’s orange dress, trendy glasses and red headband.

Turkey’s journalist Ragip Soylu mockingly suggested his followers ‘steal the look’ with a Gucci Orange Dress item costing some $3,500, as well as Asix sneakers, Urban Vest, Supreme Headband and a Macy’s Onyx Ring.

The total cost of the stylish alternative to the soldiers’ original outfit turned out to be some $6,500, according to the journalist’s estimates.

“Where in the world, men could dare to wear such colors? They are making big fashion statements,” one user commented, adding a laughing emoji.

I thought he was Johnny Deep from Pirates of the Caribbean😂 — Elizabeh Fahey (@fahey_Irishfire) August 18, 2021

Where do I pick up a grenade launcher? Gucci make those? — sum rando (@myceloflux) August 20, 2021

Not everyone found the recent attention given to terrorist fighter looks and clothing particularly funny, considering the group’s brutal reputation.

The Daily Mail’s recent article about the “Trendy Taliban” covering young fighters’ accessories and branded attire was decried as “highly inappropriate”, “offensive” and “shameful” by other outlets and social media users.

The attention could reportedly only play into the hands of the Taliban, as spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid strongly claimed last week that there is a “huge difference between us and the Taliban of 20 years ago”. The group has vowed to uphold women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law and has encouraged women to return to work.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.